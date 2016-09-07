West Pinchbeck Village Show

Winning fruit and vegetables for Anne Willson and Wendy Houghton. Photo: SG060914-127TW

West Pinchbeck’s traditional village show takes place on Saturday (3.30-5pm).

Held in the village hall, two perpetual challenge cups will be awarded – one to the female and one to the 14 year old or under gaining the most points in the show. A shield will also be presented to the gentleman gaining the most points in the show.

Classes cover fruit and vegetables, flowers, pot plants, cookery, handicrafts, miscellaneous and a children’s class.

Entries are 25p per item – free in the children’s section.

