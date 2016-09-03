Spalding Grammar School duo follow Nordic trail with Gainsborough Award

Adventure of a lifetime on offer for students with eyes on their futures

Two school friends are preparing for their next adventure in life after spending part of the summer on an educational trip in Scandinavia.

Tyler DeBarr (18), of Holbeach, and Liam Matson (18), of Moulton, visited Copenhagen, Denmark, Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden, after winning an award from Spalding Grammar School worth £1,025.

The duo, who both left the school after their A-levels this summer, went to the three capitals to study each city’s political, historical and economic history, along with their impact on British life.

Liam said: “When Tyler and I first started at Spalding Grammar School sixth form, we knew who each other were but had never had any classes together.

“Then we started to talk at a bus stop and Tyler convinced me to join the Air Cadets, along with putting in an entry for the Gainsborough Award.”

Tyler said: “We presented an itinerary to the judging panel for the award which included the educational value of the trip and everything we’d get out of it.

Tyler DeBarr of Holbeach and Liam Matson of Moulton who won this year's Gainsborough Award after they were "grilled" by an interview panel at Spalding Grammar School. Photo by Tim Wilson.

“In the 16th century, Denmark, Norway and Sweden were all part of the same nation and so we looked at how they became individual nations, how Denmark became the power of the region and thenhow it transferred to Sweden.”

But the biggest challenge for the pair was managing their budget which, even with an extra £200 saved up between them to go on top of the Gainsborough Award, was challenged in what Tyler called “an extremely expensive region”.

“We needed the extra money, but all three cities and countries were absolutely fantastic,” Tyler said.

“My personal favourite was Copenhagen, but Oslo and Stockholm also had their merits.”

All three cities countries were absolutely fantastic and although my personal favourite was Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm also had their merits Tyler DeBarr of Holbeach

Next for Tyler is a maths degree at Oxford University, while Liam is on course for a career in the RAF.”

Funded by ex-students and teachers, the Gainsborough Award is a chance for either a student or a small group of students from Spalding Grammar School to go on an educational trip of their choice.

But to win the £925 prize, or £1,025 for a group, students must present a business case to a panel of judges which must include the destination of their choice and the reasons why, all in the form of a detailed itinerary and budget.

Tyler DeBarr and Liam Matson’s trip to Scandinavia came after last year’s winner Harry Parsons went to China for two weeks to improve his knowledge of the Mandarin language and learn more about Chinese culture.

China was also the destination for Laura Clare in 2002 for a study of architecture and mythology.

Great wall was trip’s highlight for 2002 Gainsborough Award winner Laura

Old Spaldonian and Moultonian Association dinner

Lights at the end of A-level exam tunnel at Spalding Grammar School