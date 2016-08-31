Spalding bookshop’s top pick for a good read

Bookmark in Spalding has selected The Poldark Saga as its pick of the week.

Winston Graham is the author of over 40 books.

These include Cordelia, Marnie, Stephanie and The Poldark Saga.

His novels have been translated into 17 languages and several have been filmed for the big and small screens.

As the hit BBC series Poldark returns to our television screens for a second season from Sunday (BBC One at 9pm), so has Winston Graham’s epic saga returned to bookstores.

Join Ross Poldark on his turbulent and treacherous endeavours on the shores of 18th century Cornwall.

In Jeremy Poldark: A Novel of Cornwall 1790-1791, Ross Poldark faces the darkest hour of his life. Accused of wrecking two ships, he is to stand trial at the Bodmin Assizes. There are enemies in plenty who would be happy to see Ross convicted, not least George Warleggan, the powerful banker, whose personal rivalry with Ross grows ever more intense.

The series comprises 12 novels, the first seven set in the 18th century.

Book prices from the series vary, but there is a 20 per cent discount voucher in the Spalding Guardian of September 1.