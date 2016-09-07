Spalding bookshop’s book of the week

Bookmark in Spalding has selected The Little Book of Lincolnshire by Lucy Wood as its recommended read.

Old Clee Church, Grimsby’s oldest building, was dedicated on March 5, 1192 by St Hugh, the first Bishop of Lincoln.

Billy Butlin opened Britain’s first holiday camp just outside Skegness at Ingoldmells in 1936.

Harold Davidson was mauled to death by a lion while performing in Skegness’s Pleasureland amusement park in 1937.

The Little Book of Lincolnshire is a compendium of fascinating information about this historic county, past and present. Contained within is a plethora of entertaining facts about Lincolnshire’s famous and occasionally infamous men and women, its towns and countryside, history, natural history, literary, artistic and sporting achievements, loony laws, customs ancient and modern, transport, battles and ghostly inhabitants.

A reliable reference book and a quirky guide, this can be dipped in to time and time again to reveal something new about the people, the heritage, the secrets and the enduring fascination of the county. A remarkably engaging little book, this is essential reading for visitors and locals alike.

The book retails for £9.99 but there is a 20 per cent discount voucher in the Spalding Guardian of September 8.