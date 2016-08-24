Spalding bookshop chooses a good read

Bookmark in Spalding’s book of the week is How It Works: The Student.

How it Works: The Student is a hilarious brand new book in the phenomenal Ladybirds for grown-ups series by Jason Hazeley and Joel Morris.

A nugget of wisdom, this delightful book is the latest in the series of Ladybird books which have been specially planned to help grown-ups with the world about them.

The large, clear script, the careful choice of words, the frequent repetition and the thoughtful matching of text with pictures all enable grown-ups to think they have taught themselves to cope.

The featuring of original Ladybird artwork makes this book feel just like the old Ladybird classics we have become accustomed to.

Joel Morris and Jason Hazeley have written for a frankly stupid number of radio and TV comedy shows including Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe.

Both men, dividing their time between London and the pub, have created a book world in which adults can act like children again with more mature subjects.

The book retails for £6.99 but there is a 20 per cent discount voucher in the Spalding Guardian of August 25.