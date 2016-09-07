Ride and Stride in Spalding and district

People across the district are using two wheels or two feet to support Lincolnshire Churches Trust on Saturday.

Young and old, sporting bright yellow stickers, are raising money for the trust by cycling or walking between participating churches as part of the annual sponsored Ride and Stride.

People can visit any of the churches supporting the event between 10am and 6pm.

Deanery organiser for East Elloe Kim Biggs says the following churches are taking part:

In the West Elloe deanery –

Baston St John Baptist; Cowbit St Mary; Crowland Abbey; Deeping St James; Deeping St James Methodist Church; Deeping St Nicholas: Gosberton Clough St Gilbert; Gosberton St Peter and St Paul; Langtoft St Michael; Market Deeping St Guthlac; Pinchbeck St Mary; Pinchbeck West St Bartholomew; Quadring St Margaret; Spalding – St Mary and St Nicolas, St John Anglican, St Norbert Roman Catholic, St Paul’s, St Thomas’ Road Methodist Church, Friends Meeting House, United Reformed Church; Surfleet St Lawrence; Thurlby St Firmin; Thurlby Methodist; Weston St Mary; Weston Hills St John.

In the East Elloe deanery –

Fleet St Mary Magdalene; Fleet Hargate Baptist Church; Gedney St Mary Magdalene; Holbeach All Saints; Holbeach Methodist Church; Long Sutton St Mary; Long Sutton Baptist; Lutton St Nicholas; Moulton All Saints; Moulton Chapel Methodist; Moulton St James (Moulton Chapel); Sutton Bridge St Matthew; Whaplode St Mary.

People can choose how many churches to visit and how far they wish to travel – all they need to do is ask friends and family to sponsor them.

The sponsor money raised is shared equally between the trust and the church nominated by the person taking part.

The trust, founded in 1952 by Lord Ancaster and Bishop Harland to preserve and protect our churches, is non-denominational, and helps Christian churches or chapels all over Lincolnshire by distributing grants for urgent and essential repairs.

Kim says: “This year, cyclists from All Saints Church, Holbeach, are hoping to beat their 2015 collective total of £944. Nine participants, aged between 11 and 87 years old are looking forward to the fun which the event brings – fresh air, exercise, meeting people, visiting churches of different ages and architectural styles – and are hoping for good cycling weather!

“As one cyclist said, ‘You don’t have to be superfit’ – anyone can take part. You don’t even need a bike as there are always churches within walking distance and you can start at whichever one on the list you like!”

If anyone is interested in either taking part, helping at one of the churches , or sponsoring/donating, the Deanery Organisers for both West Elloe (Rev Paul Hardingham – 01775 840803) and East Elloe (Kim Biggs – 01406 426631) would love to hear from you, or you can visit the website www.lincolnshirechurchestrust.org.uk/events