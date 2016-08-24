Party in the Park at Whaplode Drove

Join villagers at Whaplode Drove when they Party in the Park on Sunday (noon to 5pm).
Welly throwing, paint a plate or picture contest, face and nail painting are just some of the attractions planned at the Elizabethan Centre & Whaplode Drove Social Club.
There’s an all-day bar and barbecue, as well as cream teas, cakes and ices, a children’s play area and live music – including a kids’ karaoke and open mic. Other fun attractions include a joke stall, fruit salad fishing and guessing games. Entry is free.
