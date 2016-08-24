Murder mystery at Crowland Abbey

Murder and mystery is taking place at Crowland Abbey this weekend.

The abbey’s annual flower festival has adopted It’s a Mystery as its theme.

Festival organiser Val Capes said: “For once we are moving away from our traditional theme to one a little more taxing. Will you be able to work out who did what at each of the magnificent displays?”

The festival is being held from Friday to Monday (10am to 5pm, Sunday noon to 5pm) and light refreshments will be available.

There will also be stalls on various day, including crafts, flowers, plants and produce.

The festival ends with Songs of Praise at 6.30pm on Monday. Entry is free.