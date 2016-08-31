The annual Moulton Park Show on Sunday (from 9am) will have a wide range of family attractions.

As well as an owl display and reptile stall, there will be a karate display, a clown, arts and crafts fair, vintage fair rides, face painting and a tug-of-war. Youngsters will also enjoy meeting a Minion and a character from Frozen.

The show will also have a display of vintage tractors as well as a classic car show.

The fun dog show (11am) has 20 classes, with rosettes from first to forth places – enter on the day for £1.50 per class. The horse show goes on all day.

There will be a bar, an all-day barbecue, and live music from 11am. Entry is £3 – accompanied under 16s go free.