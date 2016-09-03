Great music in Spalding this autumn

A regular column from South Holland Centre in Spalding.

Whilst introducing a song by American band The Stray Birds, ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris told listeners of his radio show: ‘When the next full-length album comes out, we’ll see them elevated into a kind of folk/bluegrass superstardom’. And he was right. The Stray Birds’ outstanding 2014 album Best Medicine established the Pennsylvanian trio as a major force on both sides of the Atlantic with sell-out gigs at the prestigious Celtic Connections and Cambridge Folk Festival here in the UK.

This autumn, the band’s tight US concert schedule is joyfully interrupted by a short UK tour, seeing them play at just 14 hand-picked venues before jetting back across the pond. And we are delighted to be one of them! The Stray birds will be playing a mix of fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin and upright bass to deliver ‘something really special’ with perfect soaring three part harmonies to boot. Fans of Americana music are urged not to miss The Stray Bird’s debut performance at the South Holland Centre on Thursday, October 6 at 8pm.

There’s so much great music to shout about this October, as the following week we welcome the BBC Folk Awards ‘Best Live Act’ winners, The Demon Barbers XL to the South Holland Centre stage. Since winning this celebrated accolade the Demon Barbers have been immersed in the development of a Folk & Hip Hop dance extravaganza. Following a number of successful tours, a high profile show at Glastonbury and five star reviews for their two-week run at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Demon Barbers are now touring their latest show ‘Disco at the Tavern’ featuring driving folk music and some of the UK’s most exciting young Clog, Sword, Hip Hop and Break dancers to create the live folk music and dance spectacular of the year. But don’t just take our word for it. fRoots music mag said they are ‘one of the most exciting acts around.. check them out’ whilst folk presenter Mike Harding said ‘one of the best live bands I’ve seen, if you get a chance to see them, don’t miss it, they are brilliant’. And here’s your chance – The Demon Barbers XL perform at the South Holland Centre on Friday, October 14 at 8pm.