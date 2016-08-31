Gedney Dyke music quiz

Music from all eras and genres, with lots of laughter, is promised at the music quiz at Gedney Dyke Village Hall on Saturday (7.30pm).

Tickets are £3.50 on the door, to include snacks at half-time. The event is in aid of Gedney Drove End and Dawsmere branch of the Royal British Legion.

