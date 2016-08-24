Folk music in Spalding and district

A regular round-up of folk in south Lincolnshire by Spalding Folk Club’s Martin Browne.

We have just returned from three days at Moira Furnace Folk Festival in North Leicestershire.

Despite the changeable weather this small, but perfectly formed festival lived up to our expectations. The stage marquees are of a manageable size, giving the audience a more intimate rapport with the artists, and the quality of the line-up was very high.

Particular favourites were the evergreen Marie Little – still passionately putting her songs over – and Irish Australian Enda Kenny, who skilfully engaged festival-goers with his insightful, original songs – sometimes gently amusing, sometimes heart-wrenchingly poignant. Also on view were past Spalding Folk Club guests Anna Shannon, Joe Topping (with Elbow Jane), Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar and Kim Lowings & the Greenwood.

Spalding’s next guest on Wednesday, September 7 is Tom McConville and, looking back over the years, this will be his ninth visit. Tom was born and raised on Tyneside among the Irish and Scottish communities and was immersed in their traditional music. He started out playing and singing in the ’70s in the folk clubs of the North East, turning professional in 1974, and has toured extensively ever since. He has performed and collaborated with such folk musicians as Bob Fox, Pauline Cato, Kieran Halpin and, more recently, David Newey and Shona Kipling. He rates among the best fiddle players in the British Isles and, coupled with his fine singing voice and dry humour, we are expecting a great night.

Other folk events start tonight (8pm) with a concert at Stamford Arts Centre with Ten Strings and a Goat Skin. From Prince Edward Island, Canada, their music is a mixture of original and traditional influenced by their roots.

Also tonight at the Last Thursday Acoustic Club, Arts Coritani, Swineshead (8pm), the unusual guest is Dante Ferrara. He describes himself as a costumed minstrel specialising in Reformation Humour accompanied by Renaissance instruments.

There is a song and music session at the Castle Inn, Castle Bytham, on Sunday (7.30pm). On Monday, the Pig and Whistle, Market Place, Swineshead, hosts a tune and song session (8pm).

First Fridays Singaround is at the Wishing Well, Dyke, next Friday, September 2 (8pm) and on Tuesday, September 6 there is the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club at the Mason’s Arms, Bourne (8pm).