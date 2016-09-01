FILM REVIEW: How criminal intent can cut across a man’s line of duty

The Intent - Nicky Slimting Films/Purple Geko - Out Now

The dilemma of keeping the law by stretching it has led to a wave of must-see TV shows, from The Wire and Chicago PD (both USA) to The Shadow Line and Line of Duty (UK).

But The Intent, which sees undercover policeman Gunz (Dylan Duffus) join a gang of ruthless criminals in an operation to bring them down, goes even darker.

The gang, Thieves in the Community (TIC), is led by Hoodz (grime artist Scorcher whose love of crime’s wages of crime is only matched by his total disregard for human life).

Gunz has to decide whether to enforce law, especially when TIC pulls off a daring £1.5 million raid on a car service garage, while taking the lives of three mechanics.

In the middle of the mayhem is Naeema, played by Norfolk-educated actress Jade Asha, who watched her mum die at the hands of Hoodz during TIC’s first-ever raid on a grocery shop.

The misery of crime is relentless, the characters of all the main actors are irredeemable but the makers of The Intent make it crystal clear to us that violent crime is a bankrupt’s game.

Review by Winston Brown