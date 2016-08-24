Family fun day in Spalding on Monday

There’s a family fun day at Regent Bingo in Westlode Street, Spalding, on Monday (1.30-4pm).
As well as live music, there will be games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue and refreshments.
The event is being held in aid of Variety Children’s Charity.
Friday 26 Aug
Heavy rain
Temp
High 23°c
Low 10°c
Wind
From West
Speed 10 mph
Saturday 27 Aug
Thunderstorm
Temp
High 22°c
Low 15°c
Wind
From East
Speed 12 mph
Sunday 28 Aug
Thunderstorm
Temp
High 19°c
Low 11°c
Wind
From North west
Speed 9 mph
Monday 29 Aug
Sunny spells
Temp
High 21°c
Low 9°c
Wind
From North west
Speed 8 mph
Tuesday 30 Aug
Sunny spells
Temp
High 23°c
Low 11°c
Wind
From South west
Speed 9 mph
