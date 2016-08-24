Family fun day in Spalding on Monday

There’s a family fun day at Regent Bingo in Westlode Street, Spalding, on Monday (1.30-4pm).

As well as live music, there will be games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue and refreshments.

The event is being held in aid of Variety Children’s Charity.

