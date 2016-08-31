Family Fun Day at Kirton

Andrew Dennis in the art barn at Woodlands Farm. Photo: SG230816-121TW

Join a Family Fun Day at Woodlands Farm, Wash Road, Kirton (PE20 2DN) on Sunday.

Take your own food and drink for a picnic when the gates open at noon, and then join a walking tour of the farm (1.30pm) before enjoying a Last Night of the Proms concert by Holbeach Town Band (3pm).

Refreshments are available.

The fun day is in aid of St John’s Church at Weston Hills.

Entry is £8 for adults, £7 concessions and children £4. Family ticket £20.

