Family Fun Day at Kirton

Join a Family Fun Day at Woodlands Farm, Wash Road, Kirton (PE20 2DN) on Sunday.
Take your own food and drink for a picnic when the gates open at noon, and then join a walking tour of the farm (1.30pm) before enjoying a Last Night of the Proms concert by Holbeach Town Band (3pm).
Refreshments are available.
The fun day is in aid of St John’s Church at Weston Hills.
Entry is £8 for adults, £7 concessions and children £4. Family ticket £20.
