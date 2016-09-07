Enjoy Fun on the Field in Cowbit

A circus workshop and a climbing wall are just two of the attractions in Cowbit on Saturday.

It’s the second annual Fun on the Field day at Cowbit’s playing field (3-6pm).

Take part in village sports competitions for the young and young at heart, learn circus tricks and skills and have a go on the climbing wall.

There are also bouncy castles, a boot sale, charity stalls plus a beer tent and teas and coffees.

For this year, as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations, there will be a cake decorating competition with separate classes for adults and juniors – cakes will be used to raise money for the village church.

Entry to the event is free of charge.