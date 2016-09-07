Discover heritage in Spalding and district

It’s time to plan your visits during this weekend’s Heritage Open Days festival.

Just some of the local events:

Church of St Peter & St Paul, Algarkirk: Medieval Mirth, Medicine & Magic, Sunday noon-4pm;

Baldocks Mill, Bourne: Fashion and Racing in Days Gone By, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon-4pm;

Crowland Abbey: Abbey Heritage Tours Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm, Town Trail Saturday and Sunday at noon, and Bell Ringing Experience Saturday and Sunday 2.30-3.30pm, book on 07761 549865;

Vine House Farm, Deeping St Nicholas: Vine House Farm Agricultural Hand Tool Museum, Saturday and Sunday 10am-4pm;

RSPB Frampton Marsh: A Haven for Wildlife, Friday 9.45am, walk lasting approximately 3-4 hours; and Potatoes to Plovers, Saturday and Sunday 10am walk lasting approximately 1 hour, book both on 01205 724678;

Discover Dowsby Hall and Grounds: Saturday and Sunday 2-5pm, book on 01778 440573;

Grimsthorpe Castle: Let the Trees Speak, Thursday 11am-1pm, meet at visitor car park, book on 01778 591205;

Holbeach Cemetery Chapels: Explore the Wealth of Wildlife and History, Saturday 10am-4pm;

Holbeach ROC Post: Holbeach Hidden Cold War Bunker, Sunday 45-minute tours at 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm, book on 01529 461499;

St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Kirton: Life and Times of Dame Sarah Swift, Founder of the Royal College of Nursing, Saturday and Sunday talk at 1.30pm;

Market Deeping Town Hall: The Church Street in Market Deeping 100 Years ago, Saturday 2-3pm, book on 01778 344553;

Flower Bulb Museum, Birchgrove Garden Centre, Pinchbeck: Where have all the Flowers Gone, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10.30am-4pm;

Willow Tree Fen Nature Reserve, West Pinchbeck: Willow Tree Bat Walk, Saturday 7.30-9.30pm, and family fun day Saturday 10.30am-4pm, and Salt Making Saturday 11am-noon, book on 01529 461499;

Strawberry Glass and The Fenland Textile Studio, Unique Cottage Studios, Spalding: Heritage Crafts, Thursday 10am-4pm;

Ayscoughfee Hall Museum, Spalding: A Hidden Medieval Gem, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10.30am-4pm;

Swing Bridge, Sutton Bridge: First and Last Enclosures of the Former Salt Marshes of the Nene Estuary, Friday and Sunday 1.30-3pm, book on 01529 461499.