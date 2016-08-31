Celebrate Surfleet Summer Fayre and Fun Dog Show takes place on Sunday (11am to 4pm).

Held at Glen Park, entertainment in the main arena will include Billy Biscuit doing a Punch & Judy Show (11.30am) and The Party and Circus Workshop.

Visitors will be invited to dance along with Rockabilly group The Ten Bob Millionaires and there will be a martial arts display.

LETBR Boxer Rescue is running a Fun Dog Show and there are lots of pet stalls, as well as owls, human hamster balls, bouncy castles, face painting and lots more going on in the field and in the village hall. Antiques expert Colin Young will be doing valuations.

Entry 50p, children free.