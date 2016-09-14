Brand new season of classics in Spalding

The whistle is set to blow for another season of classical music in Spalding where the curtain will rise on the 33rd season of South Holland Concerts.

Over seven months, some of the UK and Europe’s most accomplished musicians will be turning Spalding’s South Holland Centre into the Royal Albert Hall of Lincolnshire as the town plays host to its own version of the Proms.

The season opens on Saturday, September 24, when pianist Ashley Wass performs works by Beethoven, Liszt, Mendelssohn and Prokofiev, all with a Shakespearean theme to mark this being the 400th anniversary of the Warwickshire playwright’s death.

David Jones, chairman of the South Holland Concerts committee, said: “A varied and attractive season of live concerts opens at South Holland Centre with a visit next Saturday by Lincolnshire-born celebrity pianist Ashley Wass.

“Ashley, who has performed with leading orchestras and in major international concert halls around the world, is the only British artist to have won the Leeds International Piano Competition.

“He has appeared alongside world-famous soprano Angela Gheorgiou in a gala concert at Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Jason Lewis.

“The second concert in the series on November 12 will appeal especially to keen brass enthusiasts as trumpeter Jason Lewis will be accompanied by pianist Daniel King Smith in an exciting programme of both classical and modern music under the sponsorship of the Countess of Munster Musical Trust.

“Next year, the violinist Alessandro Ruisi will make a return visit to Spalding where he will lead his ensemble, The Ruisi String Quartet, in concert on January 28, 2017.

“The final concert will be given by Ensemble Marquise, a colourful performance of 17th and 18th century music with period instruments and costume, on March 4, 2017.”

Tickets for the concerts are available from the box office on 01775 764777.