Bicker Steam Threshing weekend

Steam traction engines and threshing in the old fashioned way will top the bill at an event in Bicker this weekend.

It’s the annual Bicker Steam Threshing and Classic Car Show and a landmark one in the event’s history as it is its 30th anniversary.

This year the event in Silver Hill Field in Gauntlet Road will have classic cars, tractors, commercial vehicles, as well as the steam engines.

In addition, there is a pets corner, parrots and bats, fairground organs, a miniature passenger carrying train, a fly past and pamper and relaxation tent.

The show is on Saturday and Sunday (10am to 5pm). Entry is £5, £1 children and money raised is for St Swithun’s Church in Bicker.