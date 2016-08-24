Bank Holiday River Run in Spalding

An all age/ability Bank Holiday River Run from Little London end of London Road to Albion Street and back the other side of the river in Spalding on Saturday (11am start) is raising awareness of mental health.

The new event is being organised by Community Mind Matters Running Club. For further information about the weekly running club contact Vanessa Browning on 07761 098517.

