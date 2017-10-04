Wisbech 3C runner Morgan breaks 15-year Holbeach school record

Talented junior runner, Three Counties member Morgan Harrison, has had a fantastic week of results, not only getting a fantastic PB at King’s Lynn Parkrun but also breaking records at his school.

Morgan, 15, who attends The University Academy, Holbeach, has become the first pupil across his year for cross country, breaking a 15 year-old record.

Other Parkrun results are as follows, KL: Morgan Harrison 19:09 PB, Colin Apps 23:37, Matt Hunter 24:28, Teresa Rodrigues 24:59 and Frances Salter 29:17. Huddersfield: Colin Simpson 23:52, Sue George 28:56. Perry Hall (Birmingham): Steve Clarke 32:53.

Next Sunday will see Three Counties members flying the flag at The Perkins Half Marathon and the Tennyson eight-mile multi terrain.