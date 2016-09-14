RUGBY UNION: President’s weekend is call to return

Spalding marked the start of the new league season with the annual President’s Weekend which was used to send a ‘Return To Rugby’ call from Memorial Field.

The RFU-led campaign encouraging anyone who has played rugby before to put on the boots and jersey again was also used by Spalding to stage touch and mini rugby sessions for youngsters wanting to take up the sport.

Spalding under-12s

Georgia Mae Bailey (17) said: “We had a brilliant team, split into A and B sides that each were a mixture of both experienced and new players.

“Our age range was from under-13 to under-18 and we played well in our teams, considering there were girls who had their first game.”