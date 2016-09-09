RUGBY UNION: New head coach Reid has the ‘Special One’ at his side to lay out The Spalding Way

Spalding start another league season on Saturday with one simple aim – to drop kick the turmoil of the last two terms into history.

A second straight relegation looked likely last November when Town collected just one league win in eight games.

But Town’s own ‘Special One’ Bruno Figueiredo then masterminded a ‘great escape’ as coach with seven wins from 15 games.

That laid the foundation for ex-Boston and Irish senior provincial level coach George Reid to take the reins this season with Figueiredo at his side.

Reid said: “The ethos and gameplan we’re working towards is about front-foot rugby, attacking whenever we’ve got the opportunity and instilling that into both the drills and game preparation.

“It’s about being aggressive, taking the ball up and looking to expand the game wherever we can.

“This has come through to the players, along with the passion that Bruno has brought to them.

“They know that we want to go forwards and if we have to go backwards, we do so while still being on the front foot.

“In addition, Bruno brings the players together which helps me and we’re working really well together.”

Spalding are without lock Tim Waltham and ex-captain Sam Cooke who has been succeeded by number eight Harry Brown.

“I started playing here when I was nine or ten years old and I’ve not got too many seasons left,” Brown said.

“So I wanted to take the captaincy on and try to bring some old-school spirit back to the club.

“A good leader does so from the front because you can’t expect your team to do something you’re not doing yourself.

“But we’ve got several big leaders on the pitch so we’re hoping to take the end of last season and use it to go forward this season.”

Two new signings for Spalding are flanker Marc Miles from Boston and ex-Peterborough Lions fly-half Harry Winch – older brother of Town winger Tom Winch who made his senior debut in January.

Harry said: “As coach, George knows what he’s talking about and he wants me to try to bring a little bit of experience to the club.

“I like to control a game, rather than letting other people do it for me, and anything I can do to help the team improve is good.

“But the main reason I’m here is because of Tom and it’ll be nice to play with him because he’s a handy little player.”

Tom added: “It’s good fun playing with Harry because he helps me out and he understands me a lot better than the other players.

“I’m just happy to keep on playing until I go to university in late-September and after that, I’ll come back and play when I can.”

Spalding have also made changes off the field with Martin Beecham taking over from the late Geof Nichols as chairman and Debbie Phillips making a welcome return to the coaching staff.

Figuieredo said: “Deb has a good connection with the players and that makes her very important to our club.”

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 10 (3pm): Coalville (H)

Saturday 17 (3pm): Kesteven (A)

Saturday 24 (3pm): Oundle - cup (H)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 (3pm): Loughborough (H)

Saturday 8 (3pm): Market Bosworth (A)

Saturday 22 (3pm): Matlock (H)

Saturday 29 (3pm): Melbourne (A)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 (2.15pm): Newark (H)

Saturday 19 (2.15pm): Nottingham Casuals (A)

Saturday 26 (2.15pm): Southwell (H)

DECEMBER

Saturday 10 (2.15pm): West Bridgford (H)

Saturday 17 (2.15pm): Ashbourne (A)

JANUARY

Saturday 7 (2.15pm): Kesteven (H)

Saturday 21 (2.15pm): Loughborough (A)

Saturday 28 (2.15pm): Market Bosworth (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 11 (2.15pm): Matlock (A)

Saturday 18 (2.15pm): Melbourne (H)

MARCH

Saturday 4 (3pm): Newark (A)

Saturday 11 (3pm): Nottingham Casuals (H)

Saturday 25 (3pm): Southwell (A)

APRIL

Saturday 1 (3pm): West Bridgford (A)

Saturday 8 (3pm): Ashbourne (H)

Saturday 22 (3pm): Coalville (A)