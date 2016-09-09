RUGBY UNION: ‘All guns firing from the start’ for Spalding

Spalding are looking to start the new season on Saturday with an action replay of how they ended last term’s great escape from relegation.

They face Coalville again at the Memorial Field where the home team ran in 10 tries to banish the threat of the drop with a 66-7 win in April.

Skipper Sam Cooke led from the front with two tries as Spalding racked up 52 unanswered second-half points.

However, new captain Harry Brown will be taking nothing for granted this time.

He said: “It would be naive to say that we want to finish in the top ‘whatever’ but, potentially with the side we could put out, we could be a top two or three team.

“The only problem with that is numbers have always been a problem for us and if we do lose two or three key players through injury or unavailability, it will affect the continuity of the team.

“That is the danger but looking at the team and the squad around us, we’ve got some very, very good players.

“I’m full of praise for George Reid (head coach) coming in and, having watched a few games last season, seeing our best way of playing rugby.

“Free-flowing, quick rugby is what we’re trying to implement and we’re changing a few things around this season which I can only see as benefiting the team we’ve got.

“I don’t think we should get hooked on the Coalville game last season.

“That wasn’t Coalville’s 1st XV and we’d never have got that many points against them on a good day.

“I certainly don’t think it’ll be a repeat of that.

“But as far as fixtures go, the first three or four are key for us and if we get off onto a good footing, we can do some damage against anyone. With everyone’s commitment, it should be all guns firing from the start.”

The president’s weekend features two matches at home on Saturday plus a real ale bar and live band in the evening, followed on Sunday by mini rugby, the start of the Back to Rugby Campaign and a touch rugby tournament.

Midlands Division Two East (North): Melbourne v Matlock, Newark v Market Bosworth, Nottingham Casuals v Loughborough, Southwell v Kesteven, Spalding v Coalville, West Bridgford v Ashbourne.

Midlands Division Four East (South): Queens v Old Newtonians, Sileby Town v Deepings, Stamford College Old Boys v Brackley, Thorney v Bourne, Wellingborough OGs v Bedford Swifts.