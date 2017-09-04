RUGBY UNION: Will meets Premiership stars at Twickenham

The fairytale continued for Spalding’s Will Stevenson after he joined Premiership Rugby’s biggest names at a star-studded season launch at Twickenham.

The 12-year-old rubbed shoulders with the likes of England trio Ben Youngs, James Haskell and Dylan Hartley.

If you’re sat in the stands, you don’t notice how big the stadium actually is. Will Stevenson

The youngster was invited to England HQ by Land Rover to mark its testimonial season which celebrates 10 years supporting grassroots rugby in the UK through their sponsorship of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Last season Stevenson was hand-picked at a Leicester Tigers-run tournament where he was selected as the MVP and was rewarded by appearing at Twickenham in May for the Premiership final.

As a promising player, Stevenson enjoyed the chance to spend some time with Youngs, picking up some vital tips.

“I like seeing the pitch just as it is, instead of players being on it – I wasn’t really nervous,” said Stevenson, who wants to play as a loosehead prop.

“If you’re sat in the stands, you don’t notice how big the stadium actually is.

“I came with my team to the final and it was a fun day out at Twickenham and my first time on the pitch.

“It felt like I didn’t really know what to do, I just stood there so you just go with the flow.

“But I waved to a few people in the crowd and it’s made me think more of how I play my rugby.

“It’s inspired me to target our scrumming because we’re starting to push this year before we start playing in a league.”

The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup is a series of national grassroots festivals for under-11 and under-12 teams.

Run in conjunction with all 12 Premiership Rugby clubs, the regional events are an essential part of the calendar. Nearly 70,000 youngsters have participated in the tournament.

Land Rover ambassador and former England captain Lewis Moody said: “Over the years, I have had the chance to meet many of the youngsters to have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Cup and have seen first-hand the importance of these grassroots festivals.

“The rugby skills, values, teamwork and sheer enjoyment the young players take away are invaluable to the good health of the sport.”

Land Rover is celebrating 10 years of the Premiership Rugby Cup. This testament to Land Rover’s continued support of grassroots rugby through its ‘We Deal in Real’ campaign. Follow @LandRoverRugby #WeDealInReal