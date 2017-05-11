RUGBY UNION: Twickenham tour for Spalding

Spalding under-12s enjoyed a spectacular season.

The club have 18 boys in the squad who train on Thursday night and either train or play on Sundays.

In August last year, it was decided to start pre-season training to improve handling skills and fitness.

The first games were late in September and it was the Kesteven Festival where they showed the rest of Lincolnshire what they had learnt.

Spalding scored more than 130 points and did not let a try in, beating Oakham 60-0 on the way.

Spalding went on to win festivals at Peterborough and Market Harborough.

But the greatest success was winning The Aviva Premiership Land Rover Cup organised by Leicester Tigers, where 60 teams entered from far and wide.

Spalding beat six teams and the team’s prize are tickets to the Premiership final and a tour of Twickenham with the opportunity to meet some former England players.

This season, Spalding have played 44 games, winning 43 and scoring 145 tries (725 points) and only conceding 12 tries (60 points).

They also won a festival in Holland on tour, beating sides from all over Europe.

Spalding start training ready for next season on August 3 and they are always looking for boys to join them.