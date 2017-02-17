RUGBY UNION: Top against bottom at Spalding

Rock-bottom Spalding face league leaders Melbourne at Memorial Field on Saturday.

With only one win so far in Midlands Two East (North), it seems certain that Town are facing relegation.

Last weekend’s trip to Matlock was called off due to a car, with three players inside, leaving the road and ending upside down in a field.

Although they were badly shaken up, they were able to walk away with only Luke Turner going to hospital with a couple of broken fingers.

Spalding were unable to field a front row so the game was called off.

The Nomads won 20-15 at home to Biggleswade.