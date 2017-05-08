RUGBY UNION: Spalding youngsters give guard of honour at Leicester Tigers

Youngsters from Spalding shared a matchday with 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers.

Tigers secured a bonus-point win against Sale Sharks in the final home game of the Aviva Premiership season as Spalding were given the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch.

Guard of honour groups fly the flag in the moments building up to kick-off and welcome both teams on to the pitch in front of a roar from the crowd. No one in the stadium gets as close to taking a pass, making a tackle or catching a high ball.

Spalding under-11s coach John Holland said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the kids to get up close to some of their heroes and to represent their club on this pitch is just brilliant.”