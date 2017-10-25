RUGBY UNION: Spalding youngsters flying the flag for Tigers

Youngsters from Spalding Rugby Club shared matchday with 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers on Saturday and followed in the footsteps of legends on the Welford Road pitch.

Tigers secured a bonus-point win against French visitors Castres Olympique in the European Champions Cup as the Spalding group performed flag waver duties, parading a giant Tigers flag in the moments building up to kick-off, and helped to welcome the teams on to the pitch in front of a roar from an 18,000-strong crowd.

Paul Wilkes, coach at Spalding, accompanied the group and said: “The kids were very excited, they found out they’d be flag wavers about two weeks ago and they’ve been counting down the days.

“We brought members from our under-13s team and it’s a great experience for them.”