RUGBY UNION: Spalding boys find top form at festival

Spalding under-11s won four out of five at the annual Kingswood festival.

The festival is held at Holt, Norfolk, over two weekends with a total of 175 teams representing 30 clubs from around the country.

Big kick

It is estimated that more than 2,000 children aged between six and 12 played over the two weekends.

Spalding were selected in pool one against two teams from Norfolk, two teams from Essex and one from Nottinghamshire.

The first match was against a very strong and well-drilled team from West Bridgford.

Both teams displayed great defensive skills, although it was clear West Bridgford were determined to not see a repeat of the previous meeting at the Leicester Tigers Land Rover Cup earlier in the season, where Spalding pushed them to win by one try.

On the attack

Their determination proved too much for the Spalding boys this time, using great handling skills and moving the ball wide to the speedy wingers to score two tries.

Not deterred by the defeat, the boys had a two-game break to prepare for their next match.

Their enthusiasm was lifted by inspirational support and advice from Spalding senior coach George Reid.

The second match of the day was against Maldon.

You can't catch me

The team appeared to play with much greater pace and supportive team work, using strong drives down the centre of the pitch, together with linked passes moving the ball out wide. The final score was a Spalding win, two tries to one.

With heads now held high, the team displayed strong rucking and support in the breakdown and were constantly putting pressure on the side from Westcliff.

Through great teamwork, they finished this match with a 4-1 win.

The host team were next for the penultimate match, as expected it was a very fast and aggressive match.

Going forward

The buoyant Spalding boys were not prepared to lose and after a quick try against the hosts, they knew that a win was within their reach. They increased the pressure against the side that had beaten them earlier in the season.

Holt started to lose their cool against the Spalding lads who continued to provide a great display for the large crowd.

With a massive team effort, the match ended as a 3-1 win for Spalding.

It was clear that the boys were now unstoppable, going into their final match against Norwich Crusaders.

The team were playing skilful rugby well above their age grade.

The Norwich side were not given much opportunity to attack with pressure being applied. The match ended with Spalding winning 8-0.

Keeping possession

The team are now looking forward to the end of season awards and the final festival of the season at Stamford on April 30 before a well-earned break over the summer.

Training will start again on the first Sunday in September. New members will always be made welcome – further details can be found on the club’s website spaldingrfc.co.uk

Team: Thomas Stevenson, Oscar Shields, Harry Reid, Ned West, Kane Fisher, James Holland, Ethan West, Alfie Hoyles, Alex Whelan, Lewis Doughty, Harry Biehler-Birch.