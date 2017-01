Rock-bottom Spalding are on the road to mid-table Loughborough on Saturday,

Midlands Two East (North) looks a certainty after one win in 12 games.

Spalding lost 17-14 at home to Loughborough last October.

Meanwhile, Deepings and Bourne will make final preparations ahead of next week’s derby date in the Midlands Four East (South).

Bourne are at home to Brackley and Deepings head to Bedford Swifts.