RUGBY UNION: Opening day defeat for Deepings Devils

Deepings Devils ladies team lost their opening game of the season.
They were beaten 24-10 by Towcester Roses who played their first-ever league match on Sunday.
Captain Jess Robinson said: “We were ready and raring to go. The buzz was tremendous and all of the girls – both old hats and newbies – were up for the challenge of playing their first 15s game since March.
“The game was a fast one that tested both teams but it was Towcester who came out on top. Amazing work by all.”
