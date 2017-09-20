RUGBY UNION: Opening day defeat for Deepings Devils

Deepings Devils ladies team lost their opening game of the season.

They were beaten 24-10 by Towcester Roses who played their first-ever league match on Sunday.

Captain Jess Robinson said: “We were ready and raring to go. The buzz was tremendous and all of the girls – both old hats and newbies – were up for the challenge of playing their first 15s game since March.

“The game was a fast one that tested both teams but it was Towcester who came out on top. Amazing work by all.”