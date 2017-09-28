RUGBY UNION: Focus is on derby date

‘Stick to the game plan’ is the key message from Spalding coach George Reid ahead of Saturday’s derby date at Kesteven.

The second-placed host club suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend in the Midlands Three East North as mid-table Spalding earned a second league win.

Reid said: “We’ve won two out of three league games so that’s not bad – certainly a better place than at this time last year.

“We’re playing good rugby and creating competition for places.

“Other people in the back line want to be scoring tries and our forwards are also producing good ball for a solid platform which makes it much more enjoyable.

“We played Kesteven last season and came close to beating them. But we could not execute the game plan.

“If we stick to the plan on Saturday and play like we did last weekend then we should come away with a victory.

“We’ve shown what we are capable of doing by beating Birstall and Grimsby.

“We are progressing each week by putting in some solid performances.

“Even though we lost the cup game against St Ives, we were always in it.

“There are some good young players in the team with a real focus and desire to win.

“We’re in a good place at the moment and we want to build on that without getting too carried away.”

Last weekend, Spalding beat Grimsby 38-21 thanks to tries from Gav Sharman (3), Willis Ingleby (2) and Tom Wilson.

Reid added: “It was a good result and performance because we utilised our back line.

“Once we realised what we were up against, we were able to put into practice what we had done in training.

“We were under pressure for the first 30 minutes. Then we won our set-pieces and started to open up the game.

“We looked a bit slack in a couple of areas at times as we let them back into it.

“However, we maintained a grip on the game and it didn’t look like they would overtake us.”