RUGBY UNION: Early ‘must win’ for Spalding

The first of two Lincolnshire league derbies for Spalding has been called a ‘must win’ game by captain Harry Brown.

Town head to newly-promoted Kesteven at their Woodnook ground in Grantham after a loss to Coalville in the season opener at Memorial Field last Saturday.

Kesteven have come up from Midlands Three North (East) and they are always games that are a little bit tricky. Harry Brown

A good defensive showing, led by man-of-the-match flanker Ryan Chappell, was only undone by the wet conditions and “silly mistakes”.

Brown said: “It was a positive performance but there were a few silly mistakes like there always are in the first game of the season.

“If you take away the silly mistakes, we would have won the game so we just need to work on that.”

Spalding will be without suspended flanker Ash Piccaver and lock Jay Harwood, while number eight Harry Sharman is unlikely to be available for the trip to Kesteven.

However, prop Jacob Hutson returns to the squad as Brown, centre George Brown and new signing Marc Miles all face fitness tests after picking up calf, hamstring and shoulder knocks respectively.

Brown said: “Kesteven have come up from Midlands Three North (East) and they are always games that are a little bit tricky.

“But it’s a must-win game and we have to go there confident that we can play well.”

Echoing Brown’s positive mood, head coach George Reid said: “Our decision-making at times could have been better against Coalville as we let ourselves be almost dictated to by them in what we did.

“But, overall, I’m pleased with the progress we’re making towards achieving our goals and executing our gameplan more satisfactorily.”