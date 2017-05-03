RUGBY UNION: Dutch delight for Spalding youngsters

Spalding won the Hilversum under-12 international tournament in Holland.

Sponsored by Swinton Insurance, who supplied the tour shirts, they not only looked the part but beat all the opposition.

There were four pools of five teams and Spalding drew favourites Hilversum – who had not lost for more than two years – with RC Eemland and RC Dwingeloo from Holland and RC Slavia from Prague.

Spalding won all four games, scoring 20 tries and conceding none.

This put them top of the pool and overall winners as they had the best points difference.