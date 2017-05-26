RUGBY UNION: Dream day for Spalding’s under-12s

World Cup winner Jason Robinson is urging Spalding under-12s to soak up the experience when they take centre stage at half-time of the Aviva Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham this weekend.

While Exeter Chiefs and Wasps are doing battle to be crowned the new champions of England, Spalding will also enjoy a special role on Saturday when they join in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup Parade.

Jason Robinson

They got the opportunity after taking part in the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup – a nationwide series for under-11 and under-12 teams – hosted by Leicester Tigers in November.

They will take part in the parade, meet 2003 World Cup winner Robinson and hear which of them will receive a club MVP award.

The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup has seen nearly 68,000 children take part, providing opportunities to play, develop and excel in the game.

Launched during the 2008-09 season, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup is the first national grassroots tournament officiated by Premiership Rugby and run in conjunction with all 12 clubs.

Land Rover ambassador Robinson believes it will be an experience to savour at the home of English rugby for the likes of Spalding under-12s.

“The Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup is a fantastic event that inspires so many young rugby players to take part in the game,” he said.

“It’s a dream for any rugby player to visit Twickenham where so many of their heroes have played and to provide these young players with an opportunity like this should hopefully inspire them to continue with their rugby.

“It’s incredibly important that Land Rover and Premiership Rugby are providing a platform like this which allows kids to play together.”

