RUGBY UNION: Derby delight for Spalding youngsters

Spalding under-18s ran out 10-0 winners at Stamford on a damp winter’s day.

Both sides’ preferred game was running rugby – however Spalding were very pleased to have the opportunity to play a local derby.

Stamford had a large squad compared to Spalding and the first fixture for nearly a month was destined to be a forward-based game with plenty of handling errors.

Spalding played down the slope in the first half and received the kick. They began well, working the ball up the park through some well-drilled rucks.

After 10 minutes they were rewarded with a try by Harry Cole that was not converted.

The remainder of the half was scoreless but Spalding had some useful possession that they failed to convert into points.

Spalding gave away too many penalties, although the defence performed well.

The multiple penalties resulted in a Spalding player in the sin bin for five minutes, either side of half-time.

The second half started much in the same fashion, with Spalding in control and driving into the Stamford half – holding their own even with a player down.

Spalding missed a penalty but finally one of the attacks was fruitful.

Following several phases of play, the ball was moved wide to fly-half and captain Adam Castle whose pace took him through the midfield and in for the second try.

The game continued much in the same vein with Stamford utilising the penalties to make ground into the Spalding half but robust defence came to the rescue.

It was a great team performance by Spalding and, despite the conditions, all the players showed a lot of commitment.

Spalding: Peters, Thompson, Hendy, Mason, Morgan, Castle, Shield, Cole, Watson, Morris, Emery, Kulleseid, Williams, Pite, Leiper, Smyllie.