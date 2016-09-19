RUGBY UNION: Derby defeat for Spalding

A dramatic finish to the derby on Saturday saw Spalding beaten by a single point.

With just a few minutes left on the clock and trailing by six points, they were awarded a kickable penalty just outside Kesteven’s 22-metre line.

Derby day

Harry Winch kicked for touch with the lineout being awarded only five metres out.

Tom Duerden secured the lineout ball following a good throw in by Sam Cowell and a maul was established.

Spalding drove for the try line and as Kesteven resorted to collapsing the maul, Ryan Chappell still went over to close the gap to just one point.

To the agony and dismay of the Spalding players and supporters, but to the delight of the home team, the conversion attempt was missed.

Spalding score a second-half try

Spalding still had five minutes to win the game and Tom Winch sped down the right wing but as a last-ditch tackle came in there was no support player to take a pass.

Still Spalding pressed, this time down the left-hand side with Adam Castle side-stepping several Kesteven defenders.

The home team cleared their lines and Spalding had one final lineout, 15 metres out and instead of sticking to the successful catch and driving maul formula, they tried a move at the front of the lineout, incurring a free kick to Kesteven and with time up, the ball was kicked out of play for a narrow defeat.

With the wind and slope against them, Spalding were immediately put under pressure and with problems in the scrum still apparent Kesteven started to run the show.

It was not long before a penalty was conceded by Spalding and a successful kick opened an early lead.

Spalding were making a valiant attempt to keep the home team at bay with a well drilled defence, hardly a tackle missed, but a further penalty to Kesteven saw the lead increase to six points.

As half-time approached, it looked like Spalding had successfully managed a difficult period but Kesteven had two successive scrums on Spalding’s five-metre line and a blind side pick-up saw them over the try line. With a successful conversion they had secured a half-time lead of 13-0.

The second half saw Spalding sensibly using the slope and wind to kick for territory with Will Shields providing Harry Winch with good ball. From one of these kicks Tom Winch kicked through, diving on the ball for Spalding’s first try.

Pressure was mounting on Kesteven as they started to infringe at the breakdown and from one of these penalties Winch kicked for touch.

Being only five metres from the try line, the lineout ball was well won and a driving maul established.

As Mikey Watts went over the referee had already awarded a penalty try as Kesteven collapsed the maul. The conversion attempt in front of the posts was missed.

Another breakdown infringement, handling in the ruck by Kesteven, saw their flanker yellow-carded and during an exciting second half they were under constant pressure and conceded eight penalties – being lucky to lose only one of their players to a yellow card.

With the Spalding’s third try and the final minutes of pressure when the team did all they could to win the game, there was disappointment. However with a bit more confidence in their ability, and more patience in the final 22, a home win will be the target to add to this losing bonus point.

Spalding: Watts, Cowell, Caley, Templer, Bailey, Myles, Chappell, Duerden, Shields, H Winch, G Sharman, McHugh, Brown, T Winch, Williamson. Subs: Hutson, Douglas, Castle.