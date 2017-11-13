RUGBY UNION: Back on track to end five-game losing run

After five successive defeats, Spalding got their season back on track.

A good performance was essential in Saturday’s match against Leicestershire side Sileby Town – but after half an hour with no score for either team, the omens were not looking too promising.

Photos by Tim Wilson

However, the last 10 minutes of the first half and the opening 20 minutes of the second half saw Spalding open up Sileby’s defence – scoring four tries to put them on course for their bonus point win.

Spalding steadily built pressure and they went ahead when Harry Cole dived over with Willis Ingleby converting.

Confidence grew as the backs started to find space, led by Dan Adams at inside centre.

With half-time beckoning, Silbey’s defence was opened up as outside centre Taylor Crowson found a gap 15 metres out to run in Spalding’s second try.

Unfortunately in the act of scoring, Crowson suffered a bang to the head and after a lengthy stoppage as he was treated on the pitch, he was replaced by Adam McHugh. Ingleby converted for a half-time lead of 14 points.

Ash Piccaver made his mark on the match as he took an offload on the halfway line, broke through a couple of tackles and outpaced the visitors’ defence.

Spalding continued to dominate and with Sileby’s defence pressing up, Ingleby chipped over for Gav Sharman to gather and score while the visitors were down to 14 men following a yellow card for their fly-half.

Instead of going in for the kill and racking up points, Spalding seemed to step off the gas by conceding two tries in fairly quick succession with Sileby sniffing a comeback.

However, a fracas broke out in the middle of the park with only minutes to play with both sides equally guilty but Harry Brown being singled out and red-carded with the referee calling time.

Spalding entertain rock-bottom Nottingham Moderns on Saturday for an excellent opportunity to build some momentum in their season to lift them up the league.

Spalding: Greaves, Barrett, Freeman, Turner, Cole, Anker, Cooke, Steels, Shields, Ingleby, Capes, Adams, Crowson, Sharman, Douglas. Subs: McHugh, Brown, Piccaver.