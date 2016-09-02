TENNIS: Lucy serves up treble of junior county titles

Pinchbeck teenager Lucy Hull celebrated a hat-trick of titles in the Slazenger Lincolnshire Junior County Closed Tennis Championships at Boston.

In the first round of matches she played incredibly well to overcome Victoria Beardsley in the 16 and under category – followed not long afterwards by an excellent three-set win over Lydia Walker in the 18 and under.

To complete the treble at the end of the day, Hull formed a winning partnership with Walker to win the 18 and under girls’ doubles against runners-up Victoria Beardsley and Philippa Bourne.

Hull was one of many of the home club’s players claiming county titles last week.

Henry Beesley won the 18 and under titles at both singles and doubles – beating Felix Beech and partnering him against Matthew Gedney and David Cheer.

Gedney won the under-14 and under-16 titles.

Meanwhile, Deeping St James youngster Zachary Cox won the 14U singles, 16U singles and 14U doubles at the Cambridgeshire County Closed Championships.

The 13-year-old Bourne Grammar School student also reached the 18U singles semi-final and was runner-up in the 18U doubles with Leon Kewney.

In the 14U singles Cox beat Yujiro Onuma in the final (6-4, 6-7, 10-4).

Cox won 6-4, 6-4 against number one seed Sam Clark in the 16U singles.

In the 14U doubles they beat James Murphy and Onuma 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.

Cox lost to number one seed Nick Ghaznavi in the 18U singles.

In the 18U doubles they lost to Charlie James and Darius Fatemi-Ghomi 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.