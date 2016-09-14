TAE KWON-DO: Double delight for George

Long Sutton’s George Lake came second in the boys green belt sparring and was part of the winning team at the TAGB South East Championships.

He was one of 15 students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do who took 17 awards – including eight winners – at Guildford.

They are now preparing for the North Midlands Championships and the British Championships both in Derby.

To learn a martial art, call 07771 644460 or visit the website www.mftkd.co.uk