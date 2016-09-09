TABLE TENNIS: Prizes handed out to Spalding league winners

The 2015 – 16 season for the Spalding and District Table Tennis League was finally put to bed with the annual general meeting and winners’ presentations on Wednesday night.

Around 20 members attended which meant, with apologies, there was about a 50 per cent attendance, good by recent standards.

Jeremy Hitcham and Andrew Hay

The chairman opened the proceedings by welcoming everybody and summarising the season which badly overran.

Membership had been good including a number of new players, thanks in part to the efforts of the development secretary Joe Beadle.

The treasurer reported that finances had suffered quite a hit, in part because of loss of income due to the extended season.

The summer sessions had managed to pay their way, though this was partly down to players from other leagues taking the opportunity to practice in their close season.

Colin Vertigan, Pete Budd and David Gibson

However, he was happy to announce that subscriptions need not rise.

The match secretary reiterated the problems and the unsatisfactory way the title had to be decided.

He also thanked Colin Vertigan and Pete Budd who had supported Bladerunners but he emphasised that the match problems extended beyond that issue.

Clive Shardlow was then re-elected chairman and Garry Wilkinson as treasurer.

Daniel Dorey

Nicola Wilkinson stepped down from the post of league secretary and was thanked generously by the chairman and members for her service.

Hannah Gilbert volunteered to take on the post and was elected unopposed.

Match and competition secretary Allan Lewis also stood down and was similarly thanked.

Reece Kerry agreed to step into the position and was also elected unopposed.

The issue of number of matches required to be played by the First Division was raised.

The outgoing match secretary noted the comments and pointed out that in the circumstances at the time it had been felt to be the best solution, if not entirely satisfactory.

The committee stated that it was hoped to balance the divisions better in the coming season and a number of teams expressed a willingness to move up to help this.

Anyone who has not yet formally entered a team or wishes to be in one should inform the committee as soon as possible.

WINNERS

Team events

Division One: Bladerunners.

Division Two: Mine’s a Pint.

Guardian Cup: Mine’s a Pint.

Marylands Cup: Mine’s a Pint.

Moulton Shield: South Holland.

Individual events

Division One: Phil Chandler.

Division Two: Daniel Dorey.

Supreme: Richard Hammond.

Veterans: Phil Chandler.

Doubles: Colin Vertigan & Dave Gibson.

Roy Gibson Memorial Rose Bowl: Daniel Dorey.

Val Mackey Doubles: James Gibson & Henry Sharman.

Paddy Palgrave Hard Bat Competition: Sasha Martin.