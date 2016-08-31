TABLE TENNIS: First-time winners in invitation cup

The third Spalding Invitation Cup featured three teams at the Castle Sports Complex.
The first-time winners were Boston League (Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashberry, Artiom Mann) with Spalding A (John Gilbert, Reece Kerry, Stuart Dufill) as runners up.
Spalding’s B team were Gary Wilkinson, Hanna Gilbert and Joe Beadle.
The tournament date was arranged to mirror the Rio Olympics men’s team title.
Spalding Table Tennis League meet every Wednesday at the Castle Sports Complex.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.