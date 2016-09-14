SNOOKER: Brothers win Anita’s memorial league

Holbeach United Services Club hosted a summer league snooker competition in memory of Anita Woodberry who passed away from cervical cancer five years ago.

This new competition will be a regular annual event, each team must pay a weekly fee of £2 per player which is then collected at the end of the competition and donated to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Anita.

Two of Anita’s brothers, Mark and Darren, won the final. Winners and runners-up received trophies and a cheque for £421 was presented to Macmillan Cancer Support’s representative.

SPALDING & DISTRICT LEAGUE

SNOOKER

DIVISION ONE

Thursday: Bourne SC A v Pyramid A, Boundary B v Services C, Donington A v Services A, Whittlesey A v Holbeach A, Holbeach D v Gosberton B, Services E v Donington C, Consti F v Boundary A, Pyramid B v Tulips A.

DIVISION TWO

Thursday: Services F v Pyramid D, Consti I v Consti G, Long Sutton A v Crowland C, Whittlesey C v Consti B, Gosberton D v Holbeach C, Holbeach B v Gosberton A, Boundary C v Long Sutton B, Pyramid C v Consti H.

DIVISION THREE

Thursday: Consti C v Services D, Long Sutton C v Bourne SC B, Gosberton C v Consti D, Consti E v Whittlesey B, Consti J v Donington D, Services B v Pyramid E, Crowland A v Consti A.

INDIVIDUAL HANDICAP

Preliminary round: Neil Burton v Tanya Peel, Peter Waterfall v Mick Ayres Snr, Martin Anderson v Brian Corr, Pawel Skutela v Donald Monk, Josh Fell v Ian Clare, Max Ayliff v Duane Atkinson, Nigel Cherry (out) v Martin Spencer, James Waterfall v Richard Wilson, Rhys Brasier v Mark Howlett, Joe Garland v Neil Favell, Ben Harding v Darren Woodberry, Kevin Fitter v Neil Reynolds, Pete Hodgson-Kerry v Jason Rose, Norman Gookey v Steven Godfrey, Nigel Brasier v Vince Fitter.

BILLIARDS

Monday: Consti A v Holbeach A, Crowland A v Gosberton B, Holbeach C v Consti D, Consti C v Long Sutton, Gosberton A v Crowland B, Holbeach B v Consti B, Donington v Pyramid A.