SCHOOL GAMES: Robert to follow in footsteps of heroes

Bourne Grammar School’s Robert McAndrew will take part at the School Games starting on Thursday.

The 15-year-old will be representing the Para-Cycling team.

McAndrew, who trains at Witham Wheelers, said: “Having the opportunity to pilot a tandem for a partially sighted rider is the chance of a lifetime.”

The national multi-sport event for the UK’s elite young athletes is being held at Loughborough University and Sheffield until Monday.

A total of 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the event, seven of which include disability disciplines.

The four-day spectacular is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

The young athletes will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.

They include Olympic gold medallist and world-record breaking swimmer Adam Peaty, Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and GB sprinter Adam Gemili.