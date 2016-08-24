SAILING: Two more wins secure Prior’s series success

In complete contrast to the previous week, strong blustery conditions were the order of the day for rounds five and six of the Sunday Points at Welland Yacht Club – but, despite this, numbers were still good.

Race one started with Andy Prior and Paul Burton getting good starts and staying ahead of the pack in the strong conditions and youngsters Niall Holland and Lucy Burton keeping up with the main pack despite being in a slower boat.

One of the races on Sunday

Result: 1 Prior, 2 P Burton, 3 Holland & L Burton, 4 Martin Cook, 5 Neal Tack & Ian Dignall, 6 Harry Whitelam.

By race two, the wind had increased – making it a game of survival for some but Prior and Burton took the first two places again despite an early capsize for Burton.

However, in this race Will Cook and Emma Hill in the club Enterprise performed well to take third place.

Tack and Dignall were fourth and the last boat to finish as Holland, Cook and Ros Nichols all retired.

Andy Prior

Overall this meant Prior won the series with five wins out of six as Tom Bell took second and Phil Robertson third. Junior sailing sessions resume on Sunday (9.30am-11am) followed by the first cadet race of the season at 11.30am.

Anyone wanting to find out more or to get involved with sailing should email secretary@wellandyachtclub.co.uk