SAILING: Ros records one-point lead

Emma Agar won the first race of the day at Welland Yacht Club.

Six junior members took part with the use of personal handicaps enabling all levels of ability to compete.

Cadet 2 race

Again everyone had to just sail their best and hope their time once adjusted was still the quickest.

Agar finished ahead of Lucy Burton, Niall Holland, Harry Whitelam, Neo Thorpe and Katie Follington.

For the newer participants hopefully this experience has set them up ready for the Cadet Regatta on September 25.

The last two junior sessions of the season are this Sunday and September 25 (9.30-11am).

The afternoon saw races three and four of the afternoon points series with a few of the juniors staying on to compete in these as well.

Race three saw Burton pull out an early lead then the faster boats caught her and it was down to boat handicap.

Paul Wilson took first place from Ros Nickols, Burton and Holland.

Race 4: 1 Nickols, 2 Brian Cobb, 3 Phil Robinson, 4 Burton.

With two races left and best four counting, Nickols leads Tom Bell by one point.

The club are also hosting their own ‘Bart’s Bash race’ on Sunday with results feeding into the ‘world’s largest sailing race’. Visitors, former members and guests are welcome to take part.

Anyone wanting to try sailing should contact the club via email secretary@ wellandyachtclub.co.uk