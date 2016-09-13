PARALYMPICS: Bourne dressage rider enjoys ‘incredible’ Rio test

Bourne’s Bert Sheffield finished 14th tonight in the Individual Championship Test Grade III event at the Rio Paralympics.

The 35-year-old para-dressage rider from Bourne, who has dual nationality, is competing for Canada.

Sheffield and Double Agent, known as Darcy, opened their debut Paralympic campaign on Sunday in the Grade III team test and can still look forward to the individual freestyle on Friday.

Sheffield suffers from juvenile idiopathic rheumatoid arthritis – a condition that affects all of her joints, her spine, hips, hands and feet, causing fatigue and decreased mobility.

She keeps her horses at Fourwinds Equestrian Centre in West Pinchbeck.

On the opening day of para-dressage competition, Sheffield finished in 10th place individually in the class.

“It’s pretty incredible to have made my Paralympic debut for Canada,” said Sheffield, who also represented Canada at the 2014 FEI World Equestrian Games, where she earned a fourth place finish in the Freestyle.

“I’ve spent the last six months seeing it on the horizon – just seeing all these steps in the road and in the way that I had to go through.

“So it’s incredible to have actually finally got here and down the centreline. I have a score on the board and I am a Paralympian for Canada – which couldn’t be better.”

In addition to being thrilled with the experience, Sheffield was also pleased with Double Agent, fondly known as Darcy.

“It was a really good ride. It felt amazing. It was like being on one of those floor conveyors at the airport, she just swept me along. It was so fluidly-going; it was faster than my brain usually has to compute with her. It was a really good thing though – it was lovely.”

The top three scores from the team and individual tests will be combined for each country to decide the team medals.

Individual medals will also be awarded in each Grade for the individual and freestyle Tests.

All four freestyle classes will take place on Friday to close out para-dressage competition at the Games.