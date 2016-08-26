MOTORCYCLING: Team-mates look for points finish

G&S Racing Kawasaki riders Tom Fisher and Kevin Van Leuven head to Cadwell Park for round nine of the Superstock 1000 Championship where they will be seeking strong points finishes.

Fisher was forced to retire from the last race at Brands Hatch with a brake problem but now the bike is back up and running well he will be pushing hard to get up into a point-scoring position in his race on Monday.

Meanwhile this will be Van Leuven’s first time at Cadwell on the big bike as in previous years he has been on the little 600 machine.

He will take full advantage of the free practice session to get to grips with the undulating course prior to qualifying and hopes to bring home a good set of results from the Lincolnshire venue.

There is a free practice session on Saturday at noon followed by first qualifying at 5.20pm.

Final qualifying takes place on Sunday at 12.40pm and there is a short warm-up on Monday at 9.35am for final checks for bike and rider prior to the 15-lap race which is due on track at 1.40pm on Monday.